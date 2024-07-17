Premios Emmy: esta es la lista de todos los nominados

Este 17 de julio se revelaron finalmente todos los nominados a los premios Emmy 2024, los cuales son otorgados por la Academia de Artes y Ciencias de la Televisión para los mejores actores, actrices en series y películas para la televisión.
¿Dónde y cuándo serán entregados los premios Emmy 2024?
Este año es particular porque hay dos entregas de estos premios, luego de que la ceremonia de premiación de 2023 se llevara a cabo en enero de este año por la huelga de actores y guionistas de Hollywood que movió el calendario. La entrega de los Emmy 2024 se llevará a cabo el 15 de septiembre, en el Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles, California.
Este es el listado de nominados a los premios Emmy completo:
Mejor actriz de reparto en series de comedia
- Carol Burnett ('Palm Royale')
- Liza Colón-Zayas ('The Bear')
- Hannah Einbinder ('Hacks')
- Janelle James ('Colegio Abbott')
- Sheryl Lee Ralph ('Colegio Abbott')
- Meryl Streep ('Solo asesinatos en el edificio')
Mejor actor de reparto en series de comedia
- Lionel Boyce ('The Bear')
- Paul W. Downs ('Hacks')
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach ('The Bear')
- Paul Rudd ('Solo asesinatos en el edificio')
- Tyler James Williams ('Colegio Abbott')
- Bowen Yang ('Saturday Night Live')
Mejor actriz principal en series de comedia
- Quinta Brunson ('Colegio Abbott')
- Ayo Edebiri ('The Bear')
- Selena Gomez ('Solo asesinatos en el edificio')
- Maya Rudolph ('Loot')
- Jean Smart ('Hacks')
- Kristen Wiig ('Palm Royale')
Mejor actor principal en series de comedia
- Matt Berry ('Lo que hacemos en las sombras')
- Larry David (Larry David)
- Steve Martin ('Solo asesinatos en el edificio')
- Martin Short ('Solo asesinatos en el edificio')
- Jeremy Allen White ('The Bear')
- D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai ('Reservation Dogs')
Mejor serie de comedia
- 'Colegio Abbott'
- 'The Bear'
- 'Larry David'
- 'Hacks'
- 'Only Murders in the Building'
- 'Palm Royale'
- 'Reservation Dogs'
- 'Lo que hacemos en las sombras'
Mejor actriz de reparto en series de drama
- Christine Baranski ('La edad dorada')
- Nicole Beharie ('The Morning Show')
- Elizabeth Debicki ('The Crown')
- Greta Lee ('The Morning Show')
- Lesley Manville ('The Crown')
- Karen Pitman ('The Morning Show')
- Holland Taylor ('The Morning Show')
Mejor actor de reparto en series de drama
- Tadanobu Asano ('Shogun')
- Billy Crudup ('The Morning Show')
- Mark Duplass ('The Morning Show')
- Jon Hamm ('The Morning Show')
- Takehiro Hira ('Shogun')
- Jack Lowden ('Slow Horses')
- Jonathan Pryce ('The Crown')
Mejor actriz principal en series de drama
- Jennifer Aniston ('The Morning Show')
- Carrie Coon ('La edad dorada')
- Maya Erskine ('Mr. & Mrs. Smith')
- Anna Sawai ('Shogun')
- Imelda Staunton ('The Crown')
- Reese Witherspoon ('The Morning Show')
Mejor actor principal en series de drama
- Idris Elba ('Secuestro en el aire')
- Donald Glover ('Mr. & Mrs. Smith')
- Walton Goggins ('Fallout')
- Gary Oldman ('Slow Horses')
- Hiroyuki Sanada ('Shogun')
- Dominic West ('The Crown')
Mejor serie dramática
- 'The Crown'
- 'Fallout'
- 'La edad dorada'
- 'The Morning Show'
- 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith'
- 'Shogun'
- 'Slow Horses'
- 'El problema de los 3 cuerpos'
Mejor actriz de reparto en series limitadas y películas
- Dakota Fanning ('Ripley')
- Lily Gladstone ('Under the Bridge')
- Jessica Gunning ('Mi reno de peluche')
- Aja Naomi King ('Cocina con química')
- Diane Lane ('Feud: Capote vs. The Swans')
- Nava Mau ('Mi reno de peluche')
- Kali Reis (True Detective: Noche polar')
Mejor actor de reparto en series limitadas y películas
- Jonathan Bailey ('Compañeros de ruta')
- Robert Downey Jr. ('El simpatizante')
- Tom Goodman-Hill ('Mi reno de peluche')
- John Hawkes (True Detective: Noche polar')
- Lamorne Morris ('Fargo')
- Lewis Pullman ('Cocina con química')
- Treat Williams ('Feud: Capote vs. The Swans')
Mejor actriz principal en series limitadas y películas
- Jodie Foster (True Detective: Noche polar')
- Brie Larson ('Cocina con química')
- Juno Temple ('Fargo')
- Sofía Vergara ('Griselda')
- Naomi Watts ('Feud: Capote vs. The Swans')
Mejor actor principal en series limitadas y películas
- Matt Bomer ('Compañeros de ruta')
- Richard Gadd ('Mi reno de peluche')
- Jon Hamm ('Fargo')
- Tom Hollander ('Feud: Capote vs. The Swans')
- Andrew Scott ('Ripley')
Mejor serie limitada
- 'Mi reno de peluche'
- 'Fargo'
- 'Cocina con química'
- 'Ripley'
- 'True Detective: Noche polar'
Mejor película para televisión
- 'Mr. Monk Last Case'
- 'La reina de los concursos'
- 'Rojo, blanco y sangre azul'
- 'La gran exclusiva'
- 'Sin edulcorar'
Mejor reality de competición
- 'The Amazing Race'
- 'RuPaul's Drag Race'
- 'Top Chef'
- 'Traitors'
- 'The Voice'
Mejor talk show
- 'The Daily Show'
- 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
- 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'
- 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'
Mejor especial de variedades en directo
- 'The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show starring Usher'
- 66th Grammy Awards
- The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady
- 'The Oscars'
- '76 Annual Tony Awards'
Mejor especial de variedades grabado
- Billy Joel: The 100th Live At Madison Square Garden
- Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer
- Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic
- Nikki Glaser: Someday You'll Die
- Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Mejor serie de variedades con guion
- 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver'
- 'Saturday Night Live'