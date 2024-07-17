Publicidad

Noticias Caracol  / Entretenimiento  / Premios Emmy: esta es la lista de todos los nominados

Premios Emmy: esta es la lista de todos los nominados

Este 17 de julio se anunciaron todos los nominados a los Premios Emmy, por lo mejor de la televisión. Conozca a todos los artistas y producciones mencionados.

Premio Emmy
Premios Emmy 2024, los más importantes de la televisión
AFP
Por: María Paula González
|
Actualizado: julio 17, 2024 11:53 a. m.

Este 17 de julio se revelaron finalmente todos los nominados a los premios Emmy 2024, los cuales son otorgados por la Academia de Artes y Ciencias de la Televisión para los mejores actores, actrices en series y películas para la televisión.

¿Dónde y cuándo serán entregados los premios Emmy 2024?

Este año es particular porque hay dos entregas de estos premios, luego de que la ceremonia de premiación de 2023 se llevara a cabo en enero de este año por la huelga de actores y guionistas de Hollywood que movió el calendario. La entrega de los Emmy 2024 se llevará a cabo el 15 de septiembre, en el Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles, California.

Este es el listado de nominados a los premios Emmy completo:


Mejor actriz de reparto en series de comedia


  • Carol Burnett ('Palm Royale')
  • Liza Colón-Zayas ('The Bear')
  • Hannah Einbinder ('Hacks')
  • Janelle James ('Colegio Abbott')
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph ('Colegio Abbott')
  • Meryl Streep ('Solo asesinatos en el edificio')

Mejor actor de reparto en series de comedia


  • Lionel Boyce ('The Bear')
  • Paul W. Downs ('Hacks')
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach ('The Bear')
  • Paul Rudd ('Solo asesinatos en el edificio')
  • Tyler James Williams ('Colegio Abbott')
  • Bowen Yang ('Saturday Night Live')

Mejor actriz principal en series de comedia


  • Quinta Brunson ('Colegio Abbott')
  • Ayo Edebiri ('The Bear')
  • Selena Gomez ('Solo asesinatos en el edificio')
  • Maya Rudolph ('Loot')
  • Jean Smart ('Hacks')
  • Kristen Wiig ('Palm Royale')

Mejor actor principal en series de comedia


  • Matt Berry ('Lo que hacemos en las sombras')
  • Larry David (Larry David)
  • Steve Martin ('Solo asesinatos en el edificio')
  • Martin Short ('Solo asesinatos en el edificio')
  • Jeremy Allen White ('The Bear')
  • D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai ('Reservation Dogs')

Mejor serie de comedia


  • 'Colegio Abbott'
  • 'The Bear'
  • 'Larry David'
  • 'Hacks'
  • 'Only Murders in the Building'
  • 'Palm Royale'
  • 'Reservation Dogs'
  • 'Lo que hacemos en las sombras'

Mejor actriz de reparto en series de drama


  • Christine Baranski ('La edad dorada')
  • Nicole Beharie ('The Morning Show')
  • Elizabeth Debicki ('The Crown')
  • Greta Lee ('The Morning Show')
  • Lesley Manville ('The Crown')
  • Karen Pitman ('The Morning Show')
  • Holland Taylor ('The Morning Show')

Mejor actor de reparto en series de drama


  • Tadanobu Asano ('Shogun')
  • Billy Crudup ('The Morning Show')
  • Mark Duplass ('The Morning Show')
  • Jon Hamm ('The Morning Show')
  • Takehiro Hira ('Shogun')
  • Jack Lowden ('Slow Horses')
  • Jonathan Pryce ('The Crown')

Mejor actriz principal en series de drama


  • Jennifer Aniston ('The Morning Show')
  • Carrie Coon ('La edad dorada')
  • Maya Erskine ('Mr. & Mrs. Smith')
  • Anna Sawai ('Shogun')
  • Imelda Staunton ('The Crown')
  • Reese Witherspoon ('The Morning Show')

Mejor actor principal en series de drama


  • Idris Elba ('Secuestro en el aire')
  • Donald Glover ('Mr. & Mrs. Smith')
  • Walton Goggins ('Fallout')
  • Gary Oldman ('Slow Horses')
  • Hiroyuki Sanada ('Shogun')
  • Dominic West ('The Crown')

Mejor serie dramática


  • 'The Crown'
  • 'Fallout'
  • 'La edad dorada'
  • 'The Morning Show'
  • 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith'
  • 'Shogun'
  • 'Slow Horses'
  • 'El problema de los 3 cuerpos'

Mejor actriz de reparto en series limitadas y películas


  • Dakota Fanning ('Ripley')
  • Lily Gladstone ('Under the Bridge')
  • Jessica Gunning ('Mi reno de peluche')
  • Aja Naomi King ('Cocina con química')
  • Diane Lane ('Feud: Capote vs. The Swans')
  • Nava Mau ('Mi reno de peluche')
  • Kali Reis (True Detective: Noche polar')

Mejor actor de reparto en series limitadas y películas


  • Jonathan Bailey ('Compañeros de ruta')
  • Robert Downey Jr. ('El simpatizante')
  • Tom Goodman-Hill ('Mi reno de peluche')
  • John Hawkes (True Detective: Noche polar')
  • Lamorne Morris ('Fargo')
  • Lewis Pullman ('Cocina con química')
  • Treat Williams ('Feud: Capote vs. The Swans')

Mejor actriz principal en series limitadas y películas


  • Jodie Foster (True Detective: Noche polar')
  • Brie Larson ('Cocina con química')
  • Juno Temple ('Fargo')
  • Sofía Vergara ('Griselda')
  • Naomi Watts  ('Feud: Capote vs. The Swans')

Mejor actor principal en series limitadas y películas


  • Matt Bomer ('Compañeros de ruta')
  • Richard Gadd ('Mi reno de peluche')
  • Jon Hamm ('Fargo')
  • Tom Hollander ('Feud: Capote vs. The Swans')
  • Andrew Scott ('Ripley')

Mejor serie limitada


  • 'Mi reno de peluche'
  • 'Fargo'
  • 'Cocina con química'
  • 'Ripley'
  • 'True Detective: Noche polar'

Mejor película para televisión


  • 'Mr. Monk Last Case'
  • 'La reina de los concursos'
  • 'Rojo, blanco y sangre azul'
  • 'La gran exclusiva'
  • 'Sin edulcorar'

Mejor reality de competición


  • 'The Amazing Race'
  • 'RuPaul's Drag Race'
  • 'Top Chef'
  • 'Traitors'
  • 'The Voice'

Mejor talk show


  • 'The Daily Show'
  • 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
  • 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'
  • 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

Mejor especial de variedades en directo


  • 'The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show starring Usher'
  • 66th Grammy Awards
  • The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady
  • 'The Oscars'
  • '76 Annual Tony Awards'

Mejor especial de variedades grabado


  • Billy Joel: The 100th Live At Madison Square Garden
  • Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer
  • Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic
  • Nikki Glaser: Someday You'll Die
  • Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Mejor serie de variedades con guion


  • 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver'
  • 'Saturday Night Live'
