Simu Liu, uno de los Ken en Barbie, será presentador de los People's Choice Awards

Una nueva jornada de premios llega a Hollywood de la mano de los People's Choice Awards, en los que se reconoce lo mejor del año en cuanto a cine, televisión, música y cultura. Una ceremonia muy esperada que este 2024 será presentada por el actor canadiense Simu Liu.
La gala se llevará a cabo el próximo 18 de febrero en el The Barker Hangar, en Santa Mónica, California. En esta ocasión son 45 categorías porque se agregaron los premios a artista country masculino del año, artista country femenina del año, artista latino masculino del año y artista latina femenina del año
Por su parte, Simu Liu, recordado por su papel de uno de los Ken en Barbie y por su interpretación en Shang-Chi y la leyenda de los 10 anillos, detalló en el programa USA Today que la presentación de estos premios es muy importante para él, además de un reto.
"No se trata de calumniar a nadie. No se trata de obtener la broma más ofensiva con la que puedas salirte con la tuya. No se trata de ser el tipo que está cortando a otras personas", aseguró.
Estos son todos los nominados a los People's Chocice Awards 2024
Película del año
- Barbie
- Fast X
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Oppenheimer
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR FILM
- The Little Mermaid
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Película de acción del año
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
- Fast X
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- John Wick: Chapter 4
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
- The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
- The Marvels
- Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
Película de comedia del año
- 80 for Brady
- Anyone but You
- Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.
- Asteroid City
- Barbie
- Cocaine Bear
- No Hard Feelings
- Wonka
Película de drama del año
- Creed III
- Five Nights at Freddy's
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Leave the World Behind
- M3GAN
- Oppenheimer
- Scream VI
- The Color Purple
Estrella de cine masculina del año
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Michael B. Jordan, Creed III
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
- Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
- Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Estrella de cine femenina del año
- Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer
- Halle Bailey, The Little Mermaid
- Jenna Ortega, Scream VI
- Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
- Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind
- Margot Robbie, Barbie
- Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
- Viola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
Estrella de película de acción del año
- Brie Larson, The Marvels
- Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Gal Gadot, Heart of Stone
- Jason Momoa, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
- Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4
- Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
- Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
- Viola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
Estrella de película de comedia del año
- Adam Sandler, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah
- Glen Powell, Anyone but You
- Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
- Margot Robbie, Barbie
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
- Scarlett Johansson, Asteroid City
- Sydney Sweeney, Anyone but You
- Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
Estrella de película de drama del año
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind
- Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
- Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer
- Jacob Elordi, Priscilla
- Jenna Ortega, Scream VI
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Michael B. Jordan, Creed III
Actuación cinematográfica del año
- America Ferrera, Barbie
- Charles Melton, May December
- Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
- Jacob Elordi, Saltburn
- Melissa McCarthy, The Little Mermaid
- Natalie Portman, May December
- Simu Liu, Barbie
- Viola Davis, Air
Serie del año
- Grey's Anatomy
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Only Murders in the Building
- Saturday Night Live
- Ted Lasso
- The Bear
- The Last of Us
- Vanderpump Rules
Serie de comedia del año
- Abbott Elementary
- And Just Like That...
- Never Have I Ever
- Only Murders in the Building
- Saturday Night Live
- Ted Lasso
- The Bear
- Young Sheldon
Serie de drama del año
- Chicago Fire
- Ginny & Georgia
- Grey's Anatomy
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Outer Banks
- Succession
- The Last of Us
- The Morning Show
Serie de siencia ficción del año
- Ahsoka
- American Horror Story: Delicate
- Black Mirror
- Ghosts
- Loki
- Secret Invasion
- The Mandalorian
- The Witcher
Reality show del año
- 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
- Below Deck
- Jersey Shore Family Vacation
- Selling Sunset
- The Kardashians
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey
- Vanderpump Rules
Reality de competencia del año
- America's Got Talent
- American Idol
- Big Brother
- Dancing with the Stars
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- Survivor
- Squid Game: The Challenge
- The Voice
Serie para maratonear del año
- Beef
- Citadel
- Jury Duty
- Love Is Blind
- Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- The Crown
- The Night Agent
- The Summer I Turned Pretty
Estrella masculina de la TV del año
- Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Samuel L. Jackson, Secret Invasion
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Tom Hiddleston, Loki
Estrella femenina de la TV del año
- Ali Wong, Beef
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
- Rosario Dawson, Ahsoka
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Estrella de comedia de la TV del año
- Ali Wong, Beef
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Estrella de drama de la TV del año
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
- Ice-T, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
La actuación en TV del año
- Adjoa Andoh, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Billie Eilish, Swarm
- Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
- Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
- Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
- Steven Yuen, Beef
- Storm Reid, The Last of Us
Estrella de reality show del año
- Ariana Madix, Vanderpump Rules
- Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset
- Garcelle Beauvais, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
- Khloé Kardashian, The Kardashians
- Kim Kardashian, The Kardashians
- Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Concursante del año
- Anetra, RuPaul's Drag Race
- Ariana Madix, Dancing with the Stars
- Charity Lawson, The Bachelorette
- Theresa Nist, The Golden Bachelor
- Iam Tongi, American Idol
- Keke Palmer, That's My Jam
- Sasha Colby, RuPaul's Drag Race
- Xochitl Gomez, Dancing with the Stars
Talk show diurno del año
- Good Morning America
- LIVE with Kelly and Mark
- Sherri
- The Drew Barrymore Show
- The Jennifer Hudson Show
- The Kelly Clarkson Show
- The View
- Today
Talk show nocturno del año
- Hart to Heart
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Daily Show
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
- Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
Presentador del año
- Gordon Ramsay, Hell's Kitchen
- Jimmy Fallon, That's My Jam
- Nick Cannon, The Masked Singer
- Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef
- RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race
- Ryan Seacrest, American Idol
- Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud
- Terry Crews, America's Got Talent
Artista masculino del año
- Bad Bunny
- Drake
- Jack Harlow
- Jung Kook
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Post Malone
- The Weeknd
Artista femenina del año
- Beyoncé
- Doja Cat
- Karol G
- Lainey Wilson
- Miley Cyrus
- Nicki Minaj
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
Artista masculino country del año
- Chris Stapleton
- Cody Johnson
- HARDY
- Jelly Roll
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Zach Bryan
Artista femenina country del año
- Ashley McBryde
- Carly Pearce
- Carrie Underwood
- Gabby Barrett
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Lainey Wilson
- Megan Moroney
- Shania Twain
Artista masculino latino del año
- Bad Bunny
- Bizarrap
- Feid
- Manuel Turizo
- Maluma
- Peso Pluma
- Rauw Alejandro
- Ozuna
Artista femenina latina del año
- Ángela Aguilar
- Anitta
- Becky G
- Kali Uchis
- Karol G
- Rosalía
- Shakira
- Young Miko
Artista pop del año
- Billie Eilish
- Doja Cat
- Dua Lipa
- Jung Kook
- Miley Cyrus
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Tate McRae
- Taylor Swift
Artista hip-hop del año
- Cardi B
- Drake
- Future
- Jack Harlow
- Latto
- Nicki Minaj
- Post Malone
- Travis Scott
Artista de R&B del año
- Beyoncé
- Brent Faiyaz
- Janelle Monáe
- SZA
- Tems
- The Weeknd
- Usher
- Victoria Monét
Nuevo artista del año
- Coi Leray
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Jung Kook
- Noah Kahan
- Peso Pluma
- PinkPantheress
- Stephen Sanchez
Grupo o dúo del año
- Dan + Shay
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Frontera
- Jonas Brothers
- Old Dominion
- Paramore
- Stray Kids
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Canción del año
- "Dance The Night," Dua Lipa
- "Fast Car," Luke Combs
- "Flowers," Miley Cyrus
- "Fukumean," Gunna
- "greedy," Tate McRae
- "Last Night," Morgan Wallen
- "Paint The Town Red," Doja Cat
- "Vampire," Olivia Rodrigo
Álbum del año
- Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus
- For All The Dogs, Drake
- Gettin' Old, Luke Combs
- Guts, Olivia Rodrigo
- Mañana Será Bonito, Karol G
- Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana, Bad Bunny
- One Thing At A Time, Morgan Wallen
- Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj
Colaboración del año
- "All My Life," Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole
- "Barbie World," Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice With Aqua
- "Ella Baila Sola," Eslabon Armado X Peso Pluma
- "First Person Shooter," Drake Feat. J. Cole
- "I Remember Everything," Zach Bryan Feat. Kasey Musgraves
- "Seven," Jung Kook Feat. Latto
- "TQG," Karol G, Shakira
- "Un x100to," Grupo Frontera X Bad Bunny
Concierto del año
- +–=÷x Tour, Ed Sheeran
- COLDPLAY MUSIC of the SPHERES WORLD TOUR
- Love On Tour, Harry Styles
- Luke Combs World Tour
- Morgan Wallen One Night At A Time World Tour
- P!nk Summer Carnival Tour
- Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé
- TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR
Celebridad del año
- Britney Spears
- Dwayne Johnson
- Kim Kardashian
- Kylie Jenner
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
- Selena Gomez
- Taylor Swift
Stand-Up comedy del año
- Baby J, John Mulaney
- Emergency Contact, Amy Schumer
- God Loves Me, Marlon Wayans
- I'm An Entertainer, Wanda Sykes
- Off The Record, Trevor Noah
- Reality Check, Kevin Hart
- Selective Outrage, Chris Rock
- Someone You Love, Sarah Silverman
Atleta del año
- Coco Gauff
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- LeBron James
- Lionel Messi
- Sabrina Ionescu
- Simone Biles
- Stephen Curry
- Travis Kelce