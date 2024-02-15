Simu Liu, uno de los Ken en Barbie, será presentador de los People's Choice Awards

Una nueva jornada de premios llega a Hollywood de la mano de los People's Choice Awards, en los que se reconoce lo mejor del año en cuanto a cine, televisión, música y cultura. Una ceremonia muy esperada que este 2024 será presentada por el actor canadiense Simu Liu.

La gala se llevará a cabo el próximo 18 de febrero en el The Barker Hangar, en Santa Mónica, California. En esta ocasión son 45 categorías porque se agregaron los premios a artista country masculino del año, artista country femenina del año, artista latino masculino del año y artista latina femenina del año

Por su parte, Simu Liu, recordado por su papel de uno de los Ken en Barbie y por su interpretación en Shang-Chi y la leyenda de los 10 anillos, detalló en el programa USA Today que la presentación de estos premios es muy importante para él, además de un reto.

"No se trata de calumniar a nadie. No se trata de obtener la broma más ofensiva con la que puedas salirte con la tuya. No se trata de ser el tipo que está cortando a otras personas", aseguró.

Estos son todos los nominados a los People's Chocice Awards 2024

Película del año



Barbie

Fast X

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR FILM

The Little Mermaid

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Película de acción del año



Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Fast X

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

The Marvels

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Película de comedia del año



80 for Brady

Anyone but You

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.

Asteroid City

Barbie

Cocaine Bear

No Hard Feelings

Wonka

Película de drama del año



Creed III

Five Nights at Freddy's

Killers of the Flower Moon

Leave the World Behind

M3GAN

Oppenheimer

Scream VI

The Color Purple

Estrella de cine masculina del año



Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Creed III

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Estrella de cine femenina del año



Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer

Halle Bailey, The Little Mermaid

Jenna Ortega, Scream VI

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Viola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Estrella de película de acción del año



Brie Larson, The Marvels

Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Gal Gadot, Heart of Stone

Jason Momoa, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4

Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Viola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Estrella de película de comedia del año



Adam Sandler, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

Glen Powell, Anyone but You

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Scarlett Johansson, Asteroid City

Sydney Sweeney, Anyone but You

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Estrella de película de drama del año



Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer

Jacob Elordi, Priscilla

Jenna Ortega, Scream VI

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Creed III

Actuación cinematográfica del año



America Ferrera, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jacob Elordi, Saltburn

Melissa McCarthy, The Little Mermaid

Natalie Portman, May December

Simu Liu, Barbie

Viola Davis, Air

Serie del año



Grey's Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Only Murders in the Building

Saturday Night Live

Ted Lasso

The Bear

The Last of Us

Vanderpump Rules

Serie de comedia del año



Abbott Elementary

And Just Like That...

Never Have I Ever

Only Murders in the Building

Saturday Night Live

Ted Lasso

The Bear

Young Sheldon

Serie de drama del año



Chicago Fire

Ginny & Georgia

Grey's Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Outer Banks

Succession

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Serie de siencia ficción del año



Ahsoka

American Horror Story: Delicate

Black Mirror

Ghosts

Loki

Secret Invasion

The Mandalorian

The Witcher

Reality show del año



90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Below Deck

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Selling Sunset

The Kardashians

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Vanderpump Rules

Reality de competencia del año



America's Got Talent

American Idol

Big Brother

Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

Squid Game: The Challenge

The Voice

Serie para maratonear del año



Beef

Citadel

Jury Duty

Love Is Blind

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

The Crown

The Night Agent

The Summer I Turned Pretty

Estrella masculina de la TV del año



Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Samuel L. Jackson, Secret Invasion

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Tom Hiddleston, Loki

Estrella femenina de la TV del año



Ali Wong, Beef

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Rosario Dawson, Ahsoka

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Estrella de comedia de la TV del año



Ali Wong, Beef

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Estrella de drama de la TV del año



Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Ice-T, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

La actuación en TV del año



Adjoa Andoh, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Billie Eilish, Swarm

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Steven Yuen, Beef

Storm Reid, The Last of Us

Estrella de reality show del año



Ariana Madix, Vanderpump Rules

Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset

Garcelle Beauvais, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Khloé Kardashian, The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian, The Kardashians

Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Concursante del año



Anetra, RuPaul's Drag Race

Ariana Madix, Dancing with the Stars

Charity Lawson, The Bachelorette

Theresa Nist, The Golden Bachelor

Iam Tongi, American Idol

Keke Palmer, That's My Jam

Sasha Colby, RuPaul's Drag Race

Xochitl Gomez, Dancing with the Stars

Talk show diurno del año



Good Morning America

LIVE with Kelly and Mark

Sherri

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Jennifer Hudson Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The View

Today

Talk show nocturno del año



Hart to Heart

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Daily Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Presentador del año



Gordon Ramsay, Hell's Kitchen

Jimmy Fallon, That's My Jam

Nick Cannon, The Masked Singer

Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef

RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race

Ryan Seacrest, American Idol

Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud

Terry Crews, America's Got Talent

Artista masculino del año



Bad Bunny

Drake

Jack Harlow

Jung Kook

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Artista femenina del año



Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Karol G

Lainey Wilson

Miley Cyrus

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Artista masculino country del año



Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

HARDY

Jelly Roll

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Zach Bryan

Artista femenina country del año



Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Gabby Barrett

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Shania Twain

Artista masculino latino del año



Bad Bunny

Bizarrap

Feid

Manuel Turizo

Maluma

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Ozuna

Artista femenina latina del año



Ángela Aguilar

Anitta

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rosalía

Shakira

Young Miko

Artista pop del año



Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Jung Kook

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift

Artista hip-hop del año



Cardi B

Drake

Future

Jack Harlow

Latto

Nicki Minaj

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Artista de R&B del año



Beyoncé

Brent Faiyaz

Janelle Monáe

SZA

Tems

The Weeknd

Usher

Victoria Monét

Nuevo artista del año



Coi Leray

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Jung Kook

Noah Kahan

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Stephen Sanchez

Grupo o dúo del año



Dan + Shay

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Jonas Brothers

Old Dominion

Paramore

Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Canción del año



"Dance The Night," Dua Lipa

"Fast Car," Luke Combs

"Flowers," Miley Cyrus

"Fukumean," Gunna

"greedy," Tate McRae

"Last Night," Morgan Wallen

"Paint The Town Red," Doja Cat

"Vampire," Olivia Rodrigo

Álbum del año



Endless Summer Vacation , Miley Cyrus

, Miley Cyrus For All The Dogs , Drake

, Drake Gettin' Old , Luke Combs

, Luke Combs Guts , Olivia Rodrigo

, Olivia Rodrigo Mañana Será Bonito , Karol G

, Karol G Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana , Bad Bunny

, Bad Bunny One Thing At A Time , Morgan Wallen

, Morgan Wallen Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj

Colaboración del año



"All My Life," Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole

"Barbie World," Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice With Aqua

"Ella Baila Sola," Eslabon Armado X Peso Pluma

"First Person Shooter," Drake Feat. J. Cole

"I Remember Everything," Zach Bryan Feat. Kasey Musgraves

"Seven," Jung Kook Feat. Latto

"TQG," Karol G, Shakira

"Un x100to," Grupo Frontera X Bad Bunny

Concierto del año



+–=÷x Tour, Ed Sheeran

COLDPLAY MUSIC of the SPHERES WORLD TOUR

Love On Tour, Harry Styles

Luke Combs World Tour

Morgan Wallen One Night At A Time World Tour

P!nk Summer Carnival Tour

Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé

TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR

Celebridad del año



Britney Spears

Dwayne Johnson

Kim Kardashian

Kylie Jenner

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

Stand-Up comedy del año



Baby J , John Mulaney

, John Mulaney Emergency Contact , Amy Schumer

, Amy Schumer God Loves Me , Marlon Wayans

, Marlon Wayans I'm An Entertainer , Wanda Sykes

, Wanda Sykes Off The Record , Trevor Noah

, Trevor Noah Reality Check , Kevin Hart

, Kevin Hart Selective Outrage , Chris Rock

, Chris Rock Someone You Love, Sarah Silverman

Atleta del año

