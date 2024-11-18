Publicidad

lunes 18 de noviembre, 2024
Primero la gente
Conoce la lista de todos los nominados en The Game Awars 2024

Conoce la lista de todos los nominados en The Game Awars 2024

The Game Awards celebra su décimo aniversario con una lista de nominados que refleja lo mejor y más destacado del gaming.

Conoce a los juegos y creativos que marcaron 2024 en una gala única
Conoce a los juegos y creativos que marcaron 2024 en una gala única
Imagen: cortesía The Game Awards
Por: Geraldine Julieth Olaya
|
Actualizado: noviembre 18, 2024 01:42 p. m.

La industria del videojuego celebra otro año lleno de creatividad e innovación con The Game Awards 2024, marcando la décima edición de este prestigioso evento. Liderando las nominaciones con siete menciones cada uno están ASTRO BOT de Team Asobi y Final Fantasy VII Rebirth de Square Enix, ambos compitiendo por el codiciado premio Juego del Año (GOTY). Este año, 96 títulos, estudios y profesionales compiten en 29 categorías, destacando la diversidad de géneros, plataformas y estilos que definieron el 2024.

Nominaciones completas a The Game Awards 2024

Juego del Año (Game of the Year)

  • ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)
  • Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)
  • Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)

Mejor Dirección (Best Game Direction)

  • ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)
  • Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)
  • Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)

Mejor Narrativa (Best Narrative)

  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)

Mejor Dirección de Arte (Best Art Direction)

  • ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)
  • Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)
  • Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)

Mejor Banda Sonora y Música (Best Score and Music)

  • ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)
  • Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)
  • Stellar Blade (Shift Up/SIE)

Mejor Diseño de Sonido (Best Audio Design)

  • ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)

Mejor Interpretación (Best Performance)

  • Briana White (Final Fantasy VII Rebirth)
  • Hannah Telle (Life is Strange: Double Exposure)
  • Humberly González (Star Wars Outlaws)
  • Luke Roberts (Silent Hill 2)
  • Melina Juergens (Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II)

Innovación en Accesibilidad (Innovation in Accessibility)

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)
  • Diablo IV (Blizzard/Xbox)
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard (BioWare/EA)
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft)
  • Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)

Games for Impact

  • Closer the Distance (Osmotic Studios/Skybound Games)
  • Indika (Odd Meter/11 Bit Studios)
  • Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)
  • Life is Strange: Double Exposure (Deck Nine/Square Enix)
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Tales of Kenzera: Zau (Surgent Studios/EA)

Mejor Juego Continuo (Best Ongoing Game)

  • Destiny 2 (Bungie/SIE)
  • Diablo IV (Blizzard/Xbox)
  • Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)

Mejor Soporte a la Comunidad (Best Community Support)

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
  • Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)
  • No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Mejor Juego Independiente (Best Independent Game)

  • Animal Well (Shared Memory/Bigmode)
  • Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)
  • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)
  • Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)
  • UFO 50 (Mossmouth)

Mejor Juego Debut Independiente (Best Debut Indie Game)

  • Animal Well (Shared Memory/Bigmode)
  • Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)
  • Manor Lords (Slavic Magic/Hooded Horse)
  • Pacific Drive (Ironwood Studios/Kepler Interactive)
  • The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures/Devolver)

Mejor Juego para Móviles (Best Mobile Game)

  • AFK Journey (FARLIGHT/Lilith Games)
  • Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)
  • Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket (Creatures Inc./TPCI)
  • Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)
  • Zenless Zone Zero (miHoYo)

Mejor Juego de Realidad Virtual/Realidad Aumentada (Best VR/AR Game)

  • Arizona Sunshine Remake (Vertigo Games)
  • Asgard’s Wrath 2 (Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios)
  • Batman: Arkham Shadow (Camouflaj/Oculus Studios)
  • Metal: Hellsinger VR (Lab 42/The Outsiders/Funcom)
  • Metro Awakening (Vertigo Games)

Mejor Juego de Acción (Best Action Game)

  • Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)
  • Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)
  • Stellar Blade (Shift Up/SIE)
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment)

Mejor Juego de Acción/Aventura (Best Action/Adventure Game)

  • ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft)
  • Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)
  • Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Grezzo/Nintendo)

Mejor Juego de Rol (Best RPG)

  • Dragon’s Dogma 2 (Capcom)
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)

Mejor Juego de Peleas (Best Fighting Game)

  • Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco)
  • Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising (Arc System Works/Cygames)
  • Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics (Capcom)
  • MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games)
  • Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco)

Mejor Juego Familiar (Best Family Game)

  • ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)
  • Princess Peach: Showtime! (Good-Feel/Nintendo)
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo Cube/Nintendo)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Grezzo/Nintendo)
  • The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures/Devolver)

Mejor Juego de Simulación/Estrategia (Best Sim/Strategy Game)

  • Age of Mythology: Retold (World’s Edge/Forgotten Empires/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Frostpunk 2 (11 Bit Studios)
  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Capcom)
  • Manor Lords (Slavic Magic/Hooded Horse)
  • Unicorn Overlord (Vanillaware/Sega/Atlus)

Mejor Juego de Deportes/Carreras (Best Sports/Racing Game)

  • F1 24 (Codemasters/EA Sports)
  • EA Sports FC 25 (EA Vancouver/EA Romania/EA Sports)
  • NBA 2K25 (Visual Concepts/2K)
  • Top Spin 2K25 (Hangar 13/2K)
  • WWE 2K24 (Visual Concepts/2K)

Mejor Juego Multijugador (Best Multiplayer Game)

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)
  • Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo Cube/Nintendo)
  • Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco)
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment)

Mejor Adaptación (Best Adaptation)

  • Arcane (Riot/Fortiche/Netflix)
  • Fallout (Bethesda/Kilter Films/Amazon Studios)
  • Knuckles (Sega/Paramount)
  • Like a Dragon: Yakuza (Sega/Amazon MGM Studios)
  • Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (Crystal Dynamics/Legendary/Netflix)

Juego Más Anticipado (Most Anticipated Game)

  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/SIE)
  • Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/SIE)
  • Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)
  • Metroid Prime 4: Beyond (Retro Studios/Nintendo)
  • Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)

Creador de Contenido del Año (Content Creator of the Year)

  • CaseOh
  • IlloJuan
  • Techno Gamerz
  • TypicalGamer
  • Usada Pekora

Mejor Juego eSports (Best Esports Game)

  • Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)
  • DOTA 2 (Valve)
  • League of Legends (Riot Games)
  • Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Moonton)
  • Valorant (Riot Games)

Mejor Atleta eSports (Best Esports Athlete)

  • 33 - Neta Shapira
  • Aleksib - Aleksi Virolainen
  • Chovy - Jeong Ji-hoon
  • Faker - Lee Sang-hyeok
  • ZyWoO - Mathieu Herbaut
  • ZmjjKk - Zheng Yongkang

Mejor Equipo eSports (Best Esports Team)

  • Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)
  • Gen.G (League of Legends)
  • NAVI (Counter-Strike)
  • T1 (League of Legends)
  • Team Liquid (DOTA 2)

El camino hacia el 12 de diciembre

Con 29 categorías y una lista de nominados tan diversa, The Game Awards 2024 promete ser uno de los eventos más emocionantes del año.

A todos los Volkers, les recordamos que estaremos en vivo siguiendo la transmisión de The Game Awards 2024, llevándoles toda la información en tiempo real sobre los ganadores, anuncios, y momentos más destacados de esta importante celebración del mundo gaming. ¡No se pierdan nuestra cobertura completa y acompáñennos en esta emocionante noche llena de sorpresas!

