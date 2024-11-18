Conoce la lista de todos los nominados en The Game Awars 2024

La industria del videojuego celebra otro año lleno de creatividad e innovación con The Game Awards 2024, marcando la décima edición de este prestigioso evento. Liderando las nominaciones con siete menciones cada uno están ASTRO BOT de Team Asobi y Final Fantasy VII Rebirth de Square Enix, ambos compitiendo por el codiciado premio Juego del Año (GOTY). Este año, 96 títulos, estudios y profesionales compiten en 29 categorías, destacando la diversidad de géneros, plataformas y estilos que definieron el 2024.
Here are the most nominated games for #TheGameAwards on December 12: pic.twitter.com/jF0IJvKtZL— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 18, 2024
Nominaciones completas a The Game Awards 2024
Juego del Año (Game of the Year)
- ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)
- Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)
- Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)
The nominees for GAME OF THE YEAR at #TheGameAwards on December 12.— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 18, 2024
Vote Now: https://t.co/ExP93r9Pcq pic.twitter.com/75AZeqo6KS
Mejor Dirección (Best Game Direction)
- ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)
- Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)
- Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)
BEST GAME DIRECTION nominees at #TheGameAwards on 12.12:— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 18, 2024
🔹ASTRO BOT
🔹Balatro
🔹Black Myth: Wukong
🔹Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
🔹Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
🔹Metapahor: ReFantazio
🗳️ Vote Now: https://t.co/ExP93r9Pcq pic.twitter.com/Xz2zxRqWZI
Mejor Narrativa (Best Narrative)
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios)
- Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)
Mejor Dirección de Arte (Best Art Direction)
- ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)
- Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)
- Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)
BEST ART DIRECTION nominees at #TheGameAwards on 12.12:— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 18, 2024
🔹 ASTRO BOT
🔹 Black Myth: Wukong
🔹 Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
🔹 Metaphor: ReFantazio
🔹 Neva
🗳️ Vote Now: https://t.co/ExP93r9hmS pic.twitter.com/R2TJD1VFhp
Mejor Banda Sonora y Música (Best Score and Music)
- ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)
- Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)
- Stellar Blade (Shift Up/SIE)
Mejor Diseño de Sonido (Best Audio Design)
- ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios)
- Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)
Mejor Interpretación (Best Performance)
- Briana White (Final Fantasy VII Rebirth)
- Hannah Telle (Life is Strange: Double Exposure)
- Humberly González (Star Wars Outlaws)
- Luke Roberts (Silent Hill 2)
- Melina Juergens (Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II)
Innovación en Accesibilidad (Innovation in Accessibility)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)
- Diablo IV (Blizzard/Xbox)
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard (BioWare/EA)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft)
- Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)
Games for Impact
- Closer the Distance (Osmotic Studios/Skybound Games)
- Indika (Odd Meter/11 Bit Studios)
- Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure (Deck Nine/Square Enix)
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios)
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau (Surgent Studios/EA)
Mejor Juego Continuo (Best Ongoing Game)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie/SIE)
- Diablo IV (Blizzard/Xbox)
- Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)
Mejor Soporte a la Comunidad (Best Community Support)
- Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
Mejor Juego Independiente (Best Independent Game)
- Animal Well (Shared Memory/Bigmode)
- Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)
- Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)
- UFO 50 (Mossmouth)
BEST INDEPENDENT GAME nominees at #TheGameAwards on 12:12:— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 18, 2024
🔹 Animal Well
🔹 Balatro
🔹 Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
🔹 Neva
🔹 UFO 50
🗳️ Vote Now: https://t.co/ExP93r9hmS pic.twitter.com/QssoNsSYVp
Mejor Juego Debut Independiente (Best Debut Indie Game)
- Animal Well (Shared Memory/Bigmode)
- Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)
- Manor Lords (Slavic Magic/Hooded Horse)
- Pacific Drive (Ironwood Studios/Kepler Interactive)
- The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures/Devolver)
Mejor Juego para Móviles (Best Mobile Game)
- AFK Journey (FARLIGHT/Lilith Games)
- Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)
- Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket (Creatures Inc./TPCI)
- Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)
- Zenless Zone Zero (miHoYo)
Mejor Juego de Realidad Virtual/Realidad Aumentada (Best VR/AR Game)
- Arizona Sunshine Remake (Vertigo Games)
- Asgard’s Wrath 2 (Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios)
- Batman: Arkham Shadow (Camouflaj/Oculus Studios)
- Metal: Hellsinger VR (Lab 42/The Outsiders/Funcom)
- Metro Awakening (Vertigo Games)
Mejor Juego de Acción (Best Action Game)
- Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)
- Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)
- Stellar Blade (Shift Up/SIE)
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment)
Best ACTION nominee at #TheGameAwards on 12.12:— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 18, 2024
🔹 Black Myth: Wukong
🔹 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
🔹 Helldivers 2
🔹 Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
🔹 Stellar Blade
🗳️ Vote Now: https://t.co/ExP93r9hmS pic.twitter.com/D8N4xo6XGk
Mejor Juego de Acción/Aventura (Best Action/Adventure Game)
- ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft)
- Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)
- Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Grezzo/Nintendo)
BEST ACTION/ADV nominees at #TheGameAwards on 12.12:— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 18, 2024
🔹 Astro Bot
🔹 Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
🔹 Silent Hill 2
🔹 Star Wars Outlaws
🔹 Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
🗳️ Vote Now: https://t.co/ExP93r9Pcq pic.twitter.com/cbH9ydtSWh
Mejor Juego de Rol (Best RPG)
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 (Capcom)
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)
BEST RPG nominees at #TheGameAwards on 12.12:— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 18, 2024
🔹 Dragon’s Dogma 2
🔹 Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
🔹 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
🔹 Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
🔹 Metaphor: ReFantazio
🗳️ Vote Now: https://t.co/ExP93r9hmS pic.twitter.com/lMnPK3wXu0
Mejor Juego de Peleas (Best Fighting Game)
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco)
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising (Arc System Works/Cygames)
- Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics (Capcom)
- MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games)
- Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco)
Mejor Juego Familiar (Best Family Game)
- ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)
- Princess Peach: Showtime! (Good-Feel/Nintendo)
- Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo Cube/Nintendo)
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Grezzo/Nintendo)
- The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures/Devolver)
Mejor Juego de Simulación/Estrategia (Best Sim/Strategy Game)
- Age of Mythology: Retold (World’s Edge/Forgotten Empires/Xbox Game Studios)
- Frostpunk 2 (11 Bit Studios)
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Capcom)
- Manor Lords (Slavic Magic/Hooded Horse)
- Unicorn Overlord (Vanillaware/Sega/Atlus)
Mejor Juego de Deportes/Carreras (Best Sports/Racing Game)
- F1 24 (Codemasters/EA Sports)
- EA Sports FC 25 (EA Vancouver/EA Romania/EA Sports)
- NBA 2K25 (Visual Concepts/2K)
- Top Spin 2K25 (Hangar 13/2K)
- WWE 2K24 (Visual Concepts/2K)
Mejor Juego Multijugador (Best Multiplayer Game)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)
- Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)
- Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo Cube/Nintendo)
- Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco)
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment)
Mejor Adaptación (Best Adaptation)
- Arcane (Riot/Fortiche/Netflix)
- Fallout (Bethesda/Kilter Films/Amazon Studios)
- Knuckles (Sega/Paramount)
- Like a Dragon: Yakuza (Sega/Amazon MGM Studios)
- Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (Crystal Dynamics/Legendary/Netflix)
BEST ADAPTATION nominees at #TheGameAwards on 12.12:— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 18, 2024
🔹 Arcane
🔹 Fallout
🔹 Knuckles
🔹 Like a Dragon: Yakuza
🔹 Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
🗳️ Vote Now: https://t.co/ExP93r9Pcq pic.twitter.com/UtPStQLpgO
Juego Más Anticipado (Most Anticipated Game)
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/SIE)
- Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/SIE)
- Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond (Retro Studios/Nintendo)
- Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)
Creador de Contenido del Año (Content Creator of the Year)
- CaseOh
- IlloJuan
- Techno Gamerz
- TypicalGamer
- Usada Pekora
Mejor Juego eSports (Best Esports Game)
- Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)
- DOTA 2 (Valve)
- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Moonton)
- Valorant (Riot Games)
Mejor Atleta eSports (Best Esports Athlete)
- 33 - Neta Shapira
- Aleksib - Aleksi Virolainen
- Chovy - Jeong Ji-hoon
- Faker - Lee Sang-hyeok
- ZyWoO - Mathieu Herbaut
- ZmjjKk - Zheng Yongkang
Mejor Equipo eSports (Best Esports Team)
- Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)
- Gen.G (League of Legends)
- NAVI (Counter-Strike)
- T1 (League of Legends)
- Team Liquid (DOTA 2)
El camino hacia el 12 de diciembre
Con 29 categorías y una lista de nominados tan diversa, The Game Awards 2024 promete ser uno de los eventos más emocionantes del año.
A todos los Volkers, les recordamos que estaremos en vivo siguiendo la transmisión de The Game Awards 2024, llevándoles toda la información en tiempo real sobre los ganadores, anuncios, y momentos más destacados de esta importante celebración del mundo gaming. ¡No se pierdan nuestra cobertura completa y acompáñennos en esta emocionante noche llena de sorpresas!
Publicidad
¡Volker únete a nuestra comunidad y vive la emoción de nuestros contenidos exclusivos! Síguenos en Instagram , Facebook , Youtube , Tiktok y WhatsApp para no perderte ni un solo detalle de nuestras últimas noticias, eventos y sorpresas especiales.