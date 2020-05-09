Papa Francisco

LISBON, PORTUGAL - AUGUST 02: Pope Francis (Jorge Bergoglio) signs the honor book in Belem Presidential Palace during the Pope's courtesy visit to the president on the State Visit to Portugal of His Holiness Pope Francis on August 02, 2023 in Lisbon, Portugal. Pope Francis visits Portugal for World Youth Day (WYD) which takes place over the first week of August. WYD is an international Catholic rally inaugurated by St. John Paul II to invigorate young people in their faith. Pope Francis will travel around Portugal during his five-day visit holding masses and confessions for young people and meeting Portuguese catholic clergy members, he will also visit The Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima. (Photo by Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Getty Images)
Horacio Villalobos/Getty Images