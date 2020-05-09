Publicidad

Papa Francisco

Papa Francisco

  • VATICAN-RELIGION-POPE-ANGELUS
    Pope Francis waves from the window of the apostolic palace overlooking St. Peter's square during the Angelus prayer on December 24, 2023 in The Vatican. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)
    TIZIANA FABI/AFP
    Mundo

    Papa Francisco insiste en que "no se bendice la unión homosexual" sino simplemente a las personas

    "La intención de las bendiciones pastorales es mostrar concretamente la cercanía del Señor y de la Iglesia a todos”, enfatizó el papa Francisco y reiteró que no se harán de forma litúrgica.

  • Papa Francisco pide "purificación" a la Iglesia de Portugal y escuchar a las víctimas de abusos
    LISBON, PORTUGAL - AUGUST 02: Pope Francis (Jorge Bergoglio) signs the honor book in Belem Presidential Palace during the Pope's courtesy visit to the president on the State Visit to Portugal of His Holiness Pope Francis on August 02, 2023 in Lisbon, Portugal. Pope Francis visits Portugal for World Youth Day (WYD) which takes place over the first week of August. WYD is an international Catholic rally inaugurated by St. John Paul II to invigorate young people in their faith. Pope Francis will travel around Portugal during his five-day visit holding masses and confessions for young people and meeting Portuguese catholic clergy members, he will also visit The Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima. (Photo by Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Getty Images)
    Horacio Villalobos/Getty Images
    Mundo

    El papa Francisco lamenta que muchos creyentes no han leído ni un Evangelio

    "Muchas veces escuchamos la Palabra de Dios, pero nos entra por un oído y nos sale por el otro", reflexionó el papa Francisco, y recalcó que "el Evangelio es el libro de la vida".

  • Papa Francisco
    AFP
    Mundo

    Papa Francisco critica que no se visite a padres y madres en los ancianatos

    "Me escandalizan los hombres y mujeres que tienen padres en una residencia o que están en dificultades y no van a visitarles”, comentó el papa Francisco.

  • Estos son los regalos del presidente Gustavo Petro al papa Francisco durante su reunión
    El mandatario Gustavo Petro habló con el sumo pontífice sobre la paz de Colombia y del mundo -
    Foto: HANDOUT/AFP
    Política

    Estos son los dos regalos que el presidente Petro le dio al papa Francisco en el Vaticano

    El papa Francisco también le entregó al presidente Gustavo Petro un obsequio. Ambos líderes se reunieron este viernes, durante más de media hora, para hablar de la paz en Colombia y el cambio climático.

  • Hacer en el Vaticano un ciclo de negociaciones con el ELN, le propone Petro al papa Francisco
    AFP
    Política

    Gustavo Petro le propuso al papa Francisco hacer en el Vaticano un ciclo de negociaciones con el ELN

    “Es posible que hagamos una ronda aquí”, dijo el presidente Gustavo Petro tras su encuentro con el papa Francisco, que duró 35 minutos. El sumo pontífice ha pedido la liberación de los secuestrados en Colombia sin condiciones.

  • Presidente Petro se reunió con el papa Francisco: "La Iglesia ha sido un gran apoyo para Colombia"
    El encuentro entre Gustavo Petro y el papa Francisco duró 35 minutos -
    AFP
    Mundo

    Presidente Petro se reunió con el papa Francisco: "La Iglesia ha sido un gran apoyo para Colombia"

    Tras el encuentro del presidente Gustavo Petro con el papa Francisco en el Vaticano, la bandera de Colombia fue izada en el balcón del Palacio Apostólico. Una ruana y café, los regalos del mandatario al pontífice.

  • “Francisco no es el papa, es un usurpador”, afirmó un sacerdote italiano durante homilía
    El sacerdote sostuvo durante el sermón del 31 de diciembre, día del primer aniversario de la muerte de Benedicto XVI, que Francisco es un "jesuita masón vinculado a las potencias mundiales" -
    FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP
    Mundo

    Papa Francisco afirma que el placer sexual es "un don de Dios" amenazado por la pornografía

    El "enamoramiento es uno de los sentimientos más puros" y no debe estar contaminado por "el demonio de la lujuria", señaló el papa Francisco. "Si no hay amor, la vida es triste soledad", enfatizó.

    Mundo

    El papa Francisco se declara "profundamente apenado" por tragedia en Chocó

    A través de un telegrama, el papa Francisco ofrece "fervientes sufragios por el eterno descanso de los fallecidos" en medio del derrumbe en Chocó y "suplica al Señor que conceda consuelo a los deudos".

  • Papa Francisco defiende bendición a homosexuales: Iglesia debe tomarles la mano y "no condenarles"
    El papa Francisco defendió que "el Señor bendice a todos los que vienen" -
    FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP
    Mundo

    Papa Francisco defiende bendición a homosexuales: Iglesia debe tomarles la mano y "no condenarles"

    El papa Francisco señaló que hay algunos a los que no les han gustado sus “últimas decisiones sobre la bendición a todos". También sostuvo que, por ahora, no piensa en renunciar.

  • Thumbnail
    Mundo

    Papa Francisco pide una oración por las víctimas del derrumbe en Chocó

    En medio de la oración dominical el papa Francisco se pronunció sobre el derrumbe en Chocó y pidió una oración para las víctimas. También oró por "quienes sufren la crueldad de la guerra".

